Special City Council Meeting Held in Goleta to Discuss Recent ICE Activities and Next Steps

GOLETA, Calif,-A Special City Council Meeting is underway in Goleta to discuss recent ICE activities and next steps.

The city staff was well aware of the need for overflow seating. They set up dozens of chairs and a video monitor in the parking lot beneath solar panels outside the council chambers.

Community members said they have seen ICE agents near businesses including 7/11 and laundromats.

They have also seen them in neighborhoods.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney John T. Savrnoch said the fear and anger is real.

He wants to make sure people know they can still reach out to local law enforcement and his office for help, however they can't stop ICE.

"We also can't stop it, we can't interfere with it either, but we will continue to do our job in the way that California requires us to do and that is with respect for everyone that calls Santa Barbara County home," said Savrnoch.

He said he is not told when there will be ICE activity.

Diego Avila brought a megaphone that he has been using to warn community members.

"Trying to do something about it and this is one way showing up here, networking, connecting, making ourselves heard in this institution, so that is one way we can voice our opinions," Avila.

"I think it is really sad that we are having masked men just going out into the community and causing havoc," said Cesar Trujllo, " I am a father and I have 2 daughter, a lot of women are afraid to leave their homes."

Both men are part of a chapter of Union Del Barrio that tries to warn people about ICE activity.

"This is a good opportunity for our communities to unite and come together as a community as one," said Trujillo.

Councilmembers are opening up the discussion to people outside and inside.

They have an interpreter on hand to help.

Julisssa Peña told the council that Goleta and the Central Coast are sandwiched between ICE processing centers.

"One in north Santa Maria and we have camarilo and so we feel so surrounded," said Peńa who is the Executive Director of the Immigrant Legal Defence Center.

"Folks facing deportation proceedings can not afford private attorney are not appointed government council," said Peńa.

She said they have 5 attorneys in their office helping hundreds of people taken into custody by ICE.

Speakers also said they worried about the Mixteco indigenous community members.

"We are not trying to figure ut how to get families back together a lot of people are reaching out figure out how to do family prep planning," said Josue Vasquez with the MICOP Legal Assistance Program.

Vasquez told the council about three brothers are missing their parents due to recent raids.

They are asking the city leaders to rise up and help the undocumented workers who are impacted by collateral arrests during Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Your News Channel will have more on the special meeting tonight on the news.