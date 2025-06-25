Grand Jury Report Harshly Criticizes Local Leaders for E-Bike Enforcement Issues and Lack of Public Information

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Grand Jury has issued a strongly-worded report on e-bike enforcement and education for riders in the region, specifically in the City of Santa Barbara.

They called the investigation 'a sense of urgency' after numerous complaints and public comments about the increase in e-bikes and the safety issues that have been reported both in the main downtown area and other sectors of the community. That would include school routes and the bike paths at the beached.

It said in a clear, direct statement: "Public safety is at risk."

The report shows bike related crashes as reported to the police and at Cottage Hospital, but points out the way the crashes are or are not reported indicates the numbers are likely low.

The hospital data shows bike riders have suffered injuries to their head, arms, and legs.

The Grand Jury details went through the process of identifying what the difference is between various e-bikes. It also went through the process of how state and local laws have been changed to keep up with the vehicle types and the issues with riders.

E-bikes considered e-motorcycles are absolutely not allowed on the street and will be impounded. In Santa Barbara, the report says that has already happened. It also says citations have been issued and in some cases parents have been notified if the rider is underage.

Administrative fines for citations start at $100.

The Santa Barbara Police Department has started enforcement efforts with a new ordinance and rules, but the report says there has been no extra staff or funds to help carry out the added duties. The Grand Jury recommends "a more consistent and strategic approach to unsafe actions by e-bike riders to bring about needed changes in behavior."

The report says with the new ordinance there has not been an adequate amount of community outreach to educate the public about the laws and the riding risks.

The Grand Jury recommends an expanded community-wide public information campaign.

Part of the investigation included social media.

Numerous messages and posts cited bad behavior and near accidents on the part of e-bike riders. Accidents have been verified by local police and hospital records.

One person died in May on State Street downtown in an e-bike crash.

(More details, photos and video will be added here later today.)

