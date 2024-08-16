Temperatures decrease on Saturday due to low pressure

As the high pressure system that has been sitting over our region begins to weaken and move east, an upper-level ridge of low pressure will start to move closer to our region on Saturday.

Onshore flow is expected to strengthen bringing an increase in marine layer for the beach communities and cooler temperatures through out our region.

The inland areas will continue to be on the warmer side through the weekend with temperatures dropping a few degrees.

Due to monsoonal moisture activity, there is a chance for visible upper level clouds on Saturday and Sunday, but very little activity is expected in terms of humidity.

Temperatures for Saturday will be in the 70s for the beaches, 80s for the valleys and 90s for the interior.

There are no weather alerts issued. It’s looking like a very calm and pleasant weekend.

Sunday, the marine layer will be quicker to clear. Temperatures will continue to be on the cooler side. Monday another warming trend begins.