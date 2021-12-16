Santa Barbara County sees uptick in COVID cases following Thanksgiving travel

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — COVID-19 cases continue to linger across California. Local health experts saw an increase in cases following Thanksgiving travel.

Before Thanksgiving in Santa Barbara County, there were 10.1 new cases per 100,000 people. That was equal to the California average. However, the week following Thanksgiving Santa Barbara County’s cases bumped up 50% to 15.8 per 100,000.

Health experts are anticipating a similar bump in cases with Christmas travel approaching. Santa Barbara County Public Health officer, Dr. Henning Ansorg recommends those who travel get tested often. And if people plan to visit loved ones outside of their household to get a rapid test the day of the event. And if they travel out of the area or out-of-state to get tested 3 to 5 days upon return.

Health experts also recommend getting vaccinated and a booster shot, if eligible. To signup for a dose visit MyTurn.ca.gov or visit the Santa Barbara County Public Health website.