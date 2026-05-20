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CIF-SS Softball: DP pulls out 10-inning thriller to advance to semifinals

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DP scores 5 runs in the 10th inning to advance
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today at 12:04 am
Published 11:15 pm

VILLA PARK, Calif. (KEYT) - Dos Pueblos erupted for five runs in the top of the 10th inning and just held on at Villa Park 7-6 in a CIF-Southern Section Division 3 quarterfinal thriller.

"What a game that was," stated DP head coach Mike Gerken. "It had everything you’d expect from teams wanting to make the semifinals. Great pitching , solid defense, and timely hitting. Our team showed tremendous courage today. The season was on the line and they came through."

No one scored until Villa Park plated 2 runs in the fifth inning.

The Chargers answered with two runs in the sixth inning as Kacey Hurley doubled in Anastasia Brunner and Juliana Brunner knocked in the other run with a grounder to the right side.

Juliana Brunner made a season-saving defensive play in the bottom of the seventh inning. With a runner on third and one out, Brunner snagged a line drive and tagged the runner out to force extra innings.

Anastasia Brunner finally snapped the 2-2 deadlock in the top of the 10th inning with an RBI single. Zella Cassidy and Emily Morici followed with 2-run doubles to put DP up 7-2.

The home Spartans did not go quietly as they scored 4 runs in the bottom of the sixth that included a 3-run home run. But the freshman Morici got the final two outs on a fielder's choice and pop out to end the wild game.

Dos Pueblos hosts Riverside Prep on Saturday in a semifinal game starting at noon.

CIF-SS Division 4: Oxnard 5, St. Bonaventure 4 (11 innings): The Yellowjackets play at Monrovia on Saturday in a semifinal game.

CIF-SS Division 5: Patriot 10, Santa Clara 3

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