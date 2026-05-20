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Local Forecast

Cooling Thursday, tracking coastal clouds

KEYT
By
Published 2:54 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A cooling trend begins Thursday with onshore winds.

Clouds will return to the Central Coast by Thursday and expand to more areas by Friday.

May Grey is expected this weekend.

Temperatures cool into along the 60s by Saturday along the coast.

Below normal temperatures are expected through next mid week.

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Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

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