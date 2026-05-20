iMadonnari Street Painting Festival marks 40th year this Memorial Day Weekend

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) When artists put their pastels to pavement this weekend they will be taking part in the 40th iMadonnari.

The 3-day Memorial Day Weekend event is a fundraiser for the Children's Creative Project.

CCP Program Manager Yoseline Gonzalez said its a nonprofit program of the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

"We insure that every students across the county receives quality arts education so we work with schools and school district to make sure every student receives the arts," Gonzalez.

It is the brainchild of founder Kathy Koury who credits her friend, photographer Jesse Alexander, who photographed Italian street artists in Grazie di Curtatone, Italy.

"I was trying to think of a fund raising event you know for a long time and went I saw this with artists working with chalk on the street and you could see the progression the creative process I though this perfect," said Koury.

Now iMadonarrie is a sister festival to the one in Grazie di Curtatone.

Santa Barbara's iMadonarri Festival has become the largest one in the western hemisphere.

And when it is copied they feel flattered.

The festival is made of sponsored squares that range from $300-$1200 in front of Old Mission Santa Barbara.

There is also a children's area on the side where parents can sponsor a small square for $10 dollars where their children can create works of art.

Some 150 artists artists are taking part this year including featured artist Marlon Yanes.

Most volunteer their time.

Yanes will be working in front of the Mission steps.

There is also a Super Square this year.

Sponsors include Nora and Michael McNeely Hurley, The Berryman, and the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

All the money raised will put art supplies and teachers in classrooms

It will also bring students to the Santa Barbara Bowl and other venues.

And it will bring the creative arts to school assemblies.

For more information visit, https://ccp.sbcep.org.

Your News Channel will have more on the festival tonight on the news.