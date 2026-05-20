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San Luis Obispo County

Fire teams on the scene of small vegetation fire in Paso Robles behind Fire Station 3 Wednesday

Image courtesy of the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
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today at 5:56 pm
Published 6:04 pm

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KEYT) – Fire crews are on the scene of a three- to five-acre vegetation fire near the intersection of Ardmore Road and Golden Hill Road in Paso Robles.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the flames are currently limited to grasses behind Paso Robles Fire Station 3 on Union Road and a full fire response was activated around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it is received.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County

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Andrew Gillies

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