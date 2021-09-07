Smart preliminary hearing: Expert witnesses describe “anomaly” in ground under Flores deck

Top Stories

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The Paul Flores preliminary hearing began its sixth week on Tuesday.

Flores is accused of killing Cal Poly student Kristin Smart, while his father, Ruben Flores, is charged in helping cover up the alleged crime.

Tuesday's testimony centered around a pair of scientists and what they found a the search of Ruben Flores' property this past March.

On March 15 and 16 earlier this year, sheriff's investigators conducted a search of the Flores residence in Arroyo Grande.

Taking part in the that were two Sacramento archeologists. Court heard in great detail what they found there, especially under the deck of the house.

Prosecutor Chris Peuvrelle began the hearing by calling Philip Hanes to the stand.

The expert in ground penetrating radar detailed his search of the property using his wheeled scanning equipment.

Defense attorney Robert Sanger objected to Hanes testimony, questioning the scientific foundation of ground penetrating radar.

Sanger called the technique a "novel" technology and insufficient.

Judge Craig van Rooyen overruled Sanger's objection, saying radar is recognized by the scientific community.

Once questioning continued, Hanes said 11 sites on the property were scanned, including an area identified as 'grid one.'

That area is under the deck. Hanes determined there was an "anomaly" in the ground, describing it as a disturbance in the dirt.

It measured around 4-feet by 6-feet, about three-and-a-half to four-feet below the surface.

Following Hanes on the stand was his business partner, Cindy Arrington.

She went into further detail about the search under the deck, describing what see saw as sheriff's investigators began digging.

Saying she saw "odd staining," likening it to a bathtub ring and indicated it was consistent with a burial site.

Likening the marking to a "decomposition stain" or a "cadaver soaked stain," where a body liquidfiles, leaving a discoloration in the ground.

Last week, Clint Cole, the case's lead investigator, described evidence of human remains which was found below the deck at the Flores home.

Paul Flores is accused of killing Kristin Smart, who disappeared 25 years ago after an off campus party. His father, Ruben Flores, is accused of helping his son to conceal her body. Both men have pleaded not guilty.

The preliminary hearing was originally expected to last least three weeks but has gone long due to multiple delays. When the hearing finally concludes, the judge will rule if there is enough evidence for the case to go to trial.

Court resumes Wednesday at 9 a.m. It's expected podcaster Chris Lambert will have his objection to a defense subpoena heard by the judge.

Digital communication is limited during this preliminary hearing. We will continue to bring you updates on air and online throughout the process.

