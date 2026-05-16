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CIF-SS first round baseball scores from Friday

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Several local baseball teams advance to Round 2 of CIF-SS playoffs
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Published 2:13 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -

CIF-Southern Section Division 3: Dos Pueblos 14, Burroughs-Burbank 8: The Chargers erupted for 9 second inning runs to advance to the second round where they will play at Edison in Huntington Beach on Tuesday. Nick Salcido belted a grand slam and drove in five runs for DP in that second inning uprising.

CIF-Southern Section Division 5: Santa Barbara 5, Loara 4: The Dons scored all of their runs in the first inning to advance to the second round where they will host Paramount on Tuesday. Milo Winckler roped a 2-run double for the Dons.

St. Bonaventure 1, Mayfair 0: Seraphs are at Culver City on Tuesday in the second round.

CIF-Southern Section Division 7: Carpinteria 2, Flintridge Prep 1: Gabe Martinez ripped a 2-run single in the top of the sixth inning for the winning Warriors who will host #1 seed New Roads on Tuesday in the second round. Jonah Hernandez had a big day for Carp as he picked up the win in relief allowing just one hit in two scoreless innings. He also doubled and walked twice for the Warriors.

Santa Paula 5, Poly Pasadena 4: Cardinals host Fontana in the second round on Tuesday.

CIF-Southern Section Division 9: Dunn 16, Redlands Advent 4: Earwigs are at Lennox Academy for Tuesday's second round game.

Ojai Valley 16, San Luis Obispo Classical 0: Ojai Valley hosts San Bernardino on Tuesday in the second round.

Yucca Valley 8, Santa Maria Valley Christian 7

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Mike Klan

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