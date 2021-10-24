Preparations are set for incoming storms on the Central Coast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Preparations are underway for a storm set to hit the central coast late tonight into tomorrow.

According to the National Weather Service, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County can anticipate up to five inches of rain, causing roadway flooding and debris flow from the burn spots from the Alisal Fire.

Those potential issues caused Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office to issue an evacuation order.

Santa Barbara County Fire has two type three engines, hand crews, water rescues and helicopters on standby.

For more information on evacuation orders, visit here.

Red Cross of the Pacific Coast has an evacuation center set up at Santa Barbara City College.

That location is 300 N Turnpike Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93111.