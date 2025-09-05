Deadline in High Gear for Big Electric Vehicle Financial Incentives before they run out

SANTA BARBARA, CALIF. (KEYT) - The best deals on electric vehicles (EV) may be over for now with the financial incentives ending soon. There will also be information on what options are next.

It will all be explained at several public showcase events. The first is Wednesday at the Community Environmental Council (CEC) in downtown Santa Barbara where an EV Incentives Resource Fair and Free EV Consultations.

Currently the benefits of driving electric include the thousands of dollars individuals can save on a new or used EV.

However, the federal EV tax credit, worth up to $7,500, expires on September 30, 2025.

The Resource Fair will have many answers for those who attend from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 10 at CEC’s Environmental Hub (1219 State Street, Santa Barbara).

The event is free.

A dozen Central Coast EV dealerships, e-bike shops, and incentive program representatives will be on hand.

CEC will provide bilingual support, and food and refreshments will be served.

The CEC says in a news release:

“There is a huge amount of funding available now for buying or leasing an electric vehicle,” said Sean McArthur, CEC Climate Projects Manager. "One of the biggest incentive programs — the IRS Clean Vehicle Tax Credit — expires September 30, so it’s a great time to explore the world of EVs for anyone entertaining the idea of driving electric. We hope people can come out to an event and see for themselves the benefits of driving electric and how affordable it is — and make the switch to cleaner transportation.” In addition to the EV Incentives Resource Fair, CEC and its partners in the Central Coast Clean Cities Coalition (C5) will host a series of free community National Drive Electric Month events with EV incentive information, test drives, and showcases."

The full schedule of events can be found below:

EV INCENTIVES RESOURCE FAIR (CEC-Hosted Event)

ELECTRIFY YOUR RIDE EV SHOWCASE AT SLO FARMERS MARKET – Thursday, September 25 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Downtown SLO Farmers' Market Chorro & Higuera Streets, San Luis Obispo

EV SHOWCASE AT DOWNTOWN FRIDAYS SANTA MARIA – Friday, September 26 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. 345 Town Center E, Santa Maria

EV SHOWCASE AT THE PORT OF HUENEME BANANA FESTIVAL – Saturday, September 27 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Port of Hueneme 105 E Port Hueneme Road , Port Hueneme

EV EXPO AT THE MADONNA INN – Saturday, September 27 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Madonna Inn 100 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo



VENTURA COUNTY EV SHOWCASE – Sunday, October 5 12:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Ventura Harbor 1591 Spinnaker Drive, Main Lawn, Ventura

THOUSAND OAKS ROTARY STREET FAIR & EV SHOWCASE – Sunday, October 19 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. 449 N Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks

CEC provides no-cost, no-commitment, personalized electric vehicle and electrification assistance.

They help:

Identify EV, EV charging, and E-Bike incentive programs you qualify for

Navigate applications and the EV or E-Bike purchase/lease process

Plan EV charging installations

Answer questions about EVs, EV charging, E-Bikes, solar panels, and more Learn more about CEC’s services and sign up here cec.pub/NDEM-Electrify

September 12 - October 12 is National Drive Electric month. Several agencies are involved in events and outreach.

Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District (District), Central Coast Clean Cities Coalition (C5), Electric Ride 805, and other partners will sponsor a series of free in-person and virtual events during National Drive Electric Month.

Online Events – Registration Required:



9/17: Driving Clean Assistance Program (DCAP) Application Assistance Workshop via Zoom (5pm – 7pm)

In-Person Events:

9/10: EV Incentives Resource Fair in Santa Barbara (5:30pm – 7:30pm)

9/23: Electrify Your Life Resource Fair at SLO Library (6pm – 8pm)

9/24: DCAP Application Workshop in Santa Maria (3pm – 5pm)

9/25: San Luis Obispo Electrify Your Ride EV Showcase (6pm – 9pm)

9/26: Santa Maria Downtown Fridays EV Showcase (5:30pm – 8:30pm)9/27: Port of Hueneme Banana Festival EV Showcase (10am – 5pm)

9/27: EV Expo at Madonna Inn (10am – 3pm)

10/5: Ventura County EV Showcase (12pm – 4:30pm)

For more information about National Drive Electric Month events near you, visit the following link: https://driveelectricmonth.org/.

A plethora of financial incentives are available for the purchase or lease of a qualified new or used EV, or for the purchase and installation of EV charging equipment. Here is a current list of incentives, many of which can be combined, if eligible, to maximize savings:

IRS Clean Vehicle Tax Credit – expires September 30, 2025 Up to $7,500 for the purchase or lease of a qualified new EV and up to $4,000 for the purchase or lease of a qualified used EV

Driving Clean Assistance Program (DCAP) – Clean Cars 4 All: Up to $12,000 to replace an existing gas- or diesel-powered 2010- or-older vehicle and purchase or lease a new or used qualified EV, plus $2,000 EV charging incentiveFinancing Assistance: Up to $7,500 for the purchase or lease of a new or used qualified EVFair Financing: Offers loan amounts up to $45,000 with an interest rate capped at 8%

Central Coast Community Energy (3CE) Electrify Your Ride Residential Program – Up to $4,000 for the purchase or lease of a new or used EVUp to $700 for a Level 2 EV charger and up to $4,000 for electrical work and charger installation costs

Santa Barbara Clean Energy Residential EV Rebate Program – Up to $4,000 for the purchase or lease of a new or used qualified EVUp to $600 for a Level 2 EV charger and up to $4,000 for electrical work and charger installation costs

Southern California Edison (SCE) Pre-Owned EV Rebate Program – Up to $4,000 for purchase or lease of a used qualified EV

Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PG&E) Pre-Owned EV Rebate Program – Up to $4,000 for purchase or lease of a used qualified EV

SCE Charge Ready Home Program – Up to $4,200 for qualified single-family homes to complete electrical panel upgrades to install a Level 2 EV charger

PG&E Residential Charging Solutions Rebate – Up to 100% of the purchase price of the program’s pre-approved Level 2 EV charging equipment for eligible applicants

IRS Alternative Fuel Vehicle Refueling Property Credit – expires June 30, 2026 –Offers tax credit of 30% of the cost associated with the purchase and installation of qualified charging equipment, up to $1,000 per charging port

3CE Electrify Your Ride Commercial Program – Commercial customers, including multi-family housing properties, are eligible for rebates up to $20,000 toward the total project cost when Level 2 EV charger and EV Readiness rebates are applied together

SCE Charge Ready Programs – Owners of existing and new multi-family and commercial properties are eligible for rebates for Level 2 and Level 3 chargers, as well as technical supportFree technical assistance is available to help residents of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties navigate the process of purchasing an EV and applying for incentives through the

EVs for Everyone Program – Bilingual advisors support applicants to find an EV that fits their lifestyle and budget to maximize cost savings and ensure a smooth transition to driving electric.For more information about EVs for Everyone, visit: https://evsforeveryone.org/learn-about-evs/ev-assistance?utm_campaign=EV%20Assistance%20Outreach&utm_source=C5.

