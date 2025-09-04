Environmental Clean Up Project by Edison Closes a Popular Trail in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Hikers wanting to get to Inspiration Point above Santa Barbara will have to take a detour for the next four months while an environmental clean up takes place.

The Stream Restoration Project by Southern California Edison is connected to the work that was done last year, and has now begun its second phase.

Edison caused damage in a creek area in 2019.

Work was first done in July 2024 and was complete on November 9, 2024.

For hikers the alternative route to Inspiration Point is going to be via the Jesusita trail in San Roque or Rattlesnake Canyon.

Work planned during Phase 2 includes:

Removal of rocks and debris from stream bed and banks.

Reconstruction and revegetation of stream habitats.

Monitoring of restoration efforts.

The project went through an extensive review by the Santa Barbara County Parks Department and County Planners.

To see a detailed map go to : sce.com/MissionCanyon or call the Mission Canyon SCE Information Line at 805-654-7223.

