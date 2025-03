OXNARD, Calif.- A dredging project wrapped up over weekend in the Channel Islands Harbor.

The H.R. Morris crew turned off the heavy equipment.

The Army Corps of Engineers' project moved 16 million cubic yards of sand through buried pipes along silver strand to Port Hueneme.

The Channel Islands Harbor said Congress allocated more than $16.5 million for the dredging to keep the harbor accessible to boats and to keep local beaches from eroding.