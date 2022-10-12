Oil spill drill tests the rapid response of the Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol has deployed and tested its oil spill response equipment in a drill scenario to check its ability to handle an emergency in the waterfront.

The patrol boats were in the harbor entrance Wednesday morning pulling out a yellow "boom" that would be used to encircle a spill.

The test included the immediate harbor entrance, the main channel and the finger towards the boat launch ramp.

In a real spill this equipment would be rolled out in minutes. If it was a large spill or one coming from outside the harbor the U.S. Coast Guard would also be involved.

Where it goes depends on the size of the spill and the direction of travel.

The drill lasted about an hour and the boom was washed off and restacked into a special trailer.

That unit with emergency gear is stored at the harbor.

