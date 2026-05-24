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Triplets graduate CSUCI together

Triplets graduate CSUCI together
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Updated
today at 10:36 pm
Published 10:19 pm

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KEYT) Identical triplets graduated together.

Whitley, Jasmine, and Ashleigh Williams graduated from Cal State University Channel Islands in Camarillo on Saturday

They are originally from Perris, California in Riverside County

Whitley is a psychology major, Jasmine studied political science, and Ashleigh focused on anthropology.

Two of them are heading to grad school.

"At CSUCI, we strive to create an environment where students feel supported, challenged, and empowered to pursue their goals. The Williams sisters each found their own path while building lifelong memories and experiences together and we are proud to celebrate all they've achieved, " said Nancy Covarrubias Gill, CSUCI's Assoc. Vice President for Communications and Public Relations.

Congratulations to all of the graduates.

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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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