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Ventura County

Tall Ship Mystic Whaler docks in Ventura Harbor

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
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Published 6:52 pm

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) The Mystic Whaler sailed from the Channel Islands Harbor to the Ventura Harbor this month.

Many people visited the tall ship over the Memorial Day weekend.

They took free deck tours.

In addition to tours, the crew has special scientific and nautical activities for families.

They include "Plankton Pals" and "Ship in a Bag."

The Mystic Whaler departs the harbor on Tuesday, June 1.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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