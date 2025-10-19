Skip to Content
Crane Country Day hosts annual Country Day Fair

MONTECITO, Calif. (KEYT) The Crane Country Day Fair took place on Sunday.

Crane School in Montecito has been hosting the event for decades.

It is a Fall favorite of families, especially those with young children.

It included face painting, a petting zoo and cupcake walk and more.

"All the families from crane come out also community members and friends all gather together and really celerate fall there's games there' delicious food and really it is just all about brining community together. With a big senses of fun it is kind of like a big old fashioned fair and everybody is out here to have a great time," said parent and teacher Alexa Hughes.

After playing plenty of games kids and parents didn't leave empty handed.

Volunteers stocked a Country Kitchen with homemade goods and treats that people to purchase.

They also had a chance to pick up Crane clothing and hats and more.

For more information visit https://craneschool.org

