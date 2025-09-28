Channel Islands High breaks ground on pool

A local high school is getting a long awaited pool.

Channel Islands High School in Oxnard hopes to make a splash once it is complete in 2027.

Educators broke ground on the aquatic center this month.

The pool is funded by measures and a bond approved by tax payers.

For decades swimmers and water polo players have had to train bright and early at other school with pools miles away.

" The pool is more than concrete and water is represents opportunity, growth and connection," said CIHS Principal Marianne Ramos.

'This facility is only second pool in s Oxnard the other is at Hueneme and this is designed not only for competition but to provide community swim lessons," said Oxnard Union High School Superintendent Dr. Tom McCoy, " There is a walk in end and our hope and goal is to provide free swim lessons to the community."

Educators honored McCoy with a golden swim cap he gladly put on.

Many students have learned to swim with their teams in other school pools.

Even so, the boys water polo team made school history by making the CIF playoffs in 2024 .

For more information visit https://www.oxnardunion.org