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Candlelight Vigil held for rape survivor in Isla Vista

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Tracy Lehr / KEYT
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Published 8:49 pm

ISLA VISTA, Calif. (KEYT) A vigil took place in honor of a rape survivor.

The candlelight vigil happened on Tuesday evening at Greek Park in Isla Vista.

Organizers hope to call attention to the unsolved rape and strangulation of an 18-year-old UCSB freshman at the Tropicana Gardens on May 9.

The student housing complex is on El Colegio Road.

The survivor's family has hired an attorney to help solve the case.

Anyone with information is urged to break their silence and contact university police at 805-893-3446.

Anonymous tips are welcome at 805-893-7274 or https://police.ucsb.edu

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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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