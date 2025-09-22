New UC Santa Barbara Students Welcomed with Voter Registration Information for Upcoming Election

ISLA VISTA, Calif. (KEYT) - Students returning to the UC Santa Barbara campus and nearby housing are getting set for the start of the new school year and also the upcoming election.

An outreach is underway to register new voters or get current voters to reregister with their new address.

The UCSB office of Student Engagement & Leadership has posted information on its website, and will spread information at the dorms and during orientation the volunteers and staff will have details in-person.

Reregistration is important for students to get their election materials where they are living.

It can be done with forms in person, through the DMV, the Santa Barbara County Elections Office, and the Secretary of State's office online.

The redistricting issue, Proposition 50, will be the only item on the November 4 election.

Vote by mail ballots go out October 6.

