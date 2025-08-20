Skip to Content
Santa Barbara Students Learn The “Phones Off and Away” Policy for Classrooms on Day One

John Palminteri
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – In a program that has gained national attention, the Santa Barbara Unified School District with its "phones off and away" policy for classrooms continues with the start of the new school year.

In addition to cell phones, smart watches and headphones are not allowed during class time. 

Instruction began today.

Each room has a 'cell phone hotel' where students can store their devices, but also have quick access to them in an emergency. 

The program has proven to be successful to keep the students focuses on their learning and minimize distractions.

At times phones can be used for instructional reasons but if not, they are in the hotel slots.

There are penalties, including the confiscation of the device for an entire day.

Last year the program was recognized by Governor Gavin Newsom.  He signed Assembly Bill  3216 requiring school districts to have a policy limiting cell phones on campus by July 1, 2026.

