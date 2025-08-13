Skip to Content
Back to School shoppers share cost concerns

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
today at 8:05 pm
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Many school districts start classes way before Labor Day these days.

That means back to school shopping is in full swing.

Some parents are worried tariffs will impact their back to school purchases.

Some business analysts have said that is why some people are shopping even before school starts.

Many stores have print outs of back to school supply lists for different grades.

They might be back to shop for more once teachers share what they will need.

But they are likely to have notebooks, pencils and backpacks on their shopping lists.

One family found backpacks on sale, so they took advantage of that.

"You know what today i feel like they have good sales overall but definitely i could see the impact of the tariffs because i have been here when it is not on sale and i fell like the prices are a little higher for sure," said Edith Woolfolk.

The retail research firm Corefight  said back to school shopping will be up more than 3.3 percent to more than 33.3 billion dollars in the U.S. this year.

Analysts think families that shopped before August avoided extra costs.

The National Retail Federation said the average spent on just school supplies is about $144 on average per household.   

Your News Channel will have more on back to school shopping tonight on the news.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

