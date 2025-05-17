CSUCI students share spotlight during Star Spangled Banner

CAMARILLO, Calif.-While Dana Isabel Joaquin Juat sang the Star Spangled Banner, Sarah Ysordia signed it.

Ysordia lost her sight and hearing due to Usher Syndrome as a child, but that didn't stop her from minoring in dance and performing with American Sign Language.

"I know that I can't see the audience, but that is gift to everyone, so they can see my hands moving and my biggest smile," said Ysordia.

They are among 1500 students who took part in two graduation ceremonies on the Camarillo campus on Saturday.

Some of the students carried banners with their majors during the procession.

Congratulations to the Class of 2025.