Skip to Content
Top Stories

Fire crews tackle brush fire near Mission Hills

CalAlert
By
today at 4:51 pm
Published 4:57 pm

MISSION HILLS, Calif. (KEYT) – Fire crews are tackling a brush fire near Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village near Rucker Road.

The fire first broke out before 4:00 p.m. and multiple fire crews and resources are on scene, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Crews later knocked down the fire at 4:30 p.m. at one acre and crews are mopping up the area.

More information on this fire will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

Caleb is a Digital Content Producer and Weekend Sports Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Caleb, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.