UCSB students learn about hiring freeze

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Many University of California, Santa Barbara students are just learning about the hiring frees impacting all 10 campuses in the state.

"I had no idea that that was happening, "said student and staff member Valerie Tram," I thought it was only for private colleges like Harvard and like Columbia, so that is kind of shocking because there are so many UCs and so many people that work here."

Private universities including Harvard, Stanford and MIT have already implemented hiring freezes due to similar concerns.

Grad student and UCSB employee Sabra Harris just learned about it, too.

"I had no clue this was happening until just now," said Harris, I am very concerned about it, I can absolutely see the connection with what is happening on the federal [level] I don't feel protected, I can say that, I am hired by the university. This is very concerning, I think to all students and anybody employees honestly."

On the federal level, Harris is referring to the Trump administration's threat to cut funding.

UC President Michael Drake issued a statement on Wednesday morning.

Drake blamed "uncertainty" and the"significant financial challenges ahead."

The UC President urged campuses to make plans now to cut and conserve.

President Trump has also threatened campuses that his administration believes have allowed antisemetic actions and protests and trans athlete inclusion in sports.

California's budget cuts also loom.

Calfornia plans to cut $271 million in UC funding.

Some educators and workers on campus were reluctant to talk about the issue.

UCSB employees more than 10,000 academic and non academic workers making it Santa Barbara County's largest employer.

Calls to a UCSB spokesperson were not returned in time for this report.

Students are in the midst of finals before spring break.

Your news Channel will have more reaction tonight on the news.