Lucia Mar Unified School District begins new year with several new campus, security improvements

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. -- The Lucia Mar Unified School District began the new 2022-23 school year Thursday morning with several new changes and improvements throughout most of its campuses.

The school district, which is the largest in San Luis Obispo County, has about 10,000 students across 19 campuses in the South County, stretching from Shell Beach to Nipomo.

Notable changes include enhanced security features, new facilities and expanded educational opportunities for elementary school students.

New campus fencing, vape sensors and security cameras have been installed at several schools to improve the overall safety for students, staff and faculty.

Three elementary schools now have brand new multi-purpose buildings, including Shell Beach, Grover Heights and Branch.

The Shell Beach building is complete, while construction on the other two will finish up within a few weeks.

In addition, the district has expanded access to transitional kindergarten, as well as before and after school programs.