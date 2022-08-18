Lucia Mar Unified School District begins new year with several new campus, security improvements
ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. -- The Lucia Mar Unified School District began the new 2022-23 school year Thursday morning with several new changes and improvements throughout most of its campuses.
The school district, which is the largest in San Luis Obispo County, has about 10,000 students across 19 campuses in the South County, stretching from Shell Beach to Nipomo.
Notable changes include enhanced security features, new facilities and expanded educational opportunities for elementary school students.
New campus fencing, vape sensors and security cameras have been installed at several schools to improve the overall safety for students, staff and faculty.
Three elementary schools now have brand new multi-purpose buildings, including Shell Beach, Grover Heights and Branch.
The Shell Beach building is complete, while construction on the other two will finish up within a few weeks.
In addition, the district has expanded access to transitional kindergarten, as well as before and after school programs.
|Like all school districts across California, the district also has adjusted new start times to comply with a new state law that just went into effect.
Beginning this school year, all high schools must start no earlier than 8:30 a.m., while middle schools may start no sooner than 8 a.m.
In Lucia Mar, the district has altered start times across its entire system at all three levels to help juggle its busing program.
Like many other school districts, Lucia Mar is currently facing a bus driver shortage, so the staggered start times will assist in making sure there is enough transportation for students.