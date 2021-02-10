Santa Barbara City College ready to help First Lady Biden to have free community colleges nationwide

Education

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - With its honored "Promise Program" Santa Barbara City College is ready to help First Lady Jill Biden in her efforts to have free community colleges nationwide.

The First Lady has been a strong supporter of this concept and this week made a speech to relaunch her commitment with the American Association of Community Colleges.

The Promise Program locally provides two years of free books and tuition to high school students who graduate in the Community College district. This includes summer sessions.

It is funded through private donations and philanthropic efforts.

The effort was launched in 2016 and quickly became an example mirrored by many districts in California either fully or for just one year.

It removes financial barriers for students who are on the verge of missing out on a college education, and instead serves as a launching point for a successful life ahead.

Students have to meet specific requirements along the way.

The campus also assists the students with an on-site food pantry to remove issues with daily meals.

"We have to get this done," said Biden in her video speech. She asked educators to "tell us what we need to help your students to thrive."

She describes Community Colleges as our "best kept secret."

She is asking educators to "tell us what's working but tell us what is not working."

For schools like SBCC she says she want leaders to "spread your success to other institutions."

"We're going to make sure that everyone has access to free community college," said Biden.

Geoff Green is the CEO of the Santa Barbara City College Foundation. He has led the Promise Program after many years working with environmental and social justice groups, including the Fund for Santa Barbara. He was also the Associated Student Body President at UCSB.

For more information go to: Santa Barbara City College Promise Program

