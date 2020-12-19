Skip to Content
Winter break grocery baskets handed out to Lompoc Unified School District families

LOMPOC, Calif. - The Lompoc Unified School District is stepping up efforts to help families in need. Staff handed out special winter break grocery baskets on Friday.

The goal is to provide students and their families with nutritious food during the pandemic.

"Right now we're doing a special give out for the winter break so the kids have some extra food for the three weeks that they are home and out or school. So this is a little bit unique what we're doing right now. It's for the holiday season," said Hannah Carroll from the Lompoc Unified School District.

The district will continue the free food program for the remainder of the current school year.

