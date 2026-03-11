Locals Budget for Rising Gas Prices to Ease Financial Hit During Iran War

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - If you are worried about the big jump in your monthly gas bill with the recent war-related spike in prices, there are ways you can avoid paying more than you need to.

Some of the prices in Santa Barbara County quickly joined the pattern nationwide in the last ten days with an increase of about 50 cents a gallon. It varies widely. That's where consumers can still control the pain at the pumps.

The recent increase is connected to the price per barrel of oil which has gone up to, in some cases $120/a barrel, but also dropping back down to $90/a barrel.

That is still higher than where it was been in recent years, including June of 2025 when a barrel was about $62.

One prediction by Goldman Sachs said oil prices could exceed $100/a barrel if there is an “extended disruption” to the Middle East and that is happening now.

To offset the costs, consumers can pay cash, which lowers the price generally by about ¢10/a gallon. Credit cards usually have an extra charge and that is why there are two rows of prices at the pumps.

You can also change the station you are most familiar with if you are paying more than you want. Some stations still have top tier quality gas, but do not have a nationwide or more "well known" name.

In some cases within less than a mile in Goleta, prices are about a $1.00 difference.

(More details, photos and video will be added later today.)

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

