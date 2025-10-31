Two Simi Valley Minors Admit to Charges in Movie Theater Parking Lot Attack

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) – Two juveniles, who were involved in a assault that took place in a Simi Valley movie theater parking lot back in August, have confessed to felony assault and hate crimes.

A total of five juveniles were charged in the attack that took place on August 1st, 2025 and two were also charged with crimes from a criminal threat case that happened in the same location on May 30th.

Ventura County District Attorney says one of the minors who admitted involvement in the August attack also admitted to being involved in the May incident.

The incident at the Regal Plaza parking lot made national news as it was caught on camera and involved the son of a Simi Valley Police Officer.

The three remaining juveniles yet to admit involvement continued their arraignments to mid-November.

The other two are scheduled to be sentenced on November 13th and November 19th.

The names of five juveniles have not been released.

