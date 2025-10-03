Five teens facing criminal charges in connection with August assault in Simi Valley movie theatre parking lot

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KEYT) – Five teens are facing criminal charges in connection with an attack in a Simi Valley movie theater in August of this year.

Three of the juveniles are facing felony assault charges with the special allegation of a hate crime, a fourth is facing a felony assault charge as well as a charge of misdemeanor criminal threats and misdemeanor battery, and the fifth teen has been charged with misdemeanor criminal threats and misdemeanor battery shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release Friday.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, the alleged assaults involved three victims and two of the teens are facing charges connected to an earlier incident in the same parking lot on May 30, 2025.

Due to the ages of the minors, three 17-year-olds and two 16-year-olds, their names are not being released by authorities at this point in the criminal proceedings explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The incident at the Regal Plaza made national news as it was caught on camera and involved the son of a Simi Valley Police Officer.

The officer was put on leave while detectives investigated the assault noted the Simi Valley Police Department.

Four of the involved teens voluntarily turned themselves in to Simi Valley Police before a fifth was arrested during the investigation.

All five teens are scheduled for an arraignment on their respective charges on Oct. 10 at the Ventura County Juvenile Justice Center in Oxnard.

"Hate crimes spread fear, division and violence throughout an entire community," said Ventura County District Attorney Nasarenko. "Our office is committed to holding these youth accountable and ensuring that justice is delivered for the victims and our community."