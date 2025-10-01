U.S. Citizen detained during ICE raid responds to DHS accusations posted on X

VENTURA, Calif.- A U.S. citizen and Army veteran detained during the Glass House cannabis farm ICE raid in July is responding to a Homeland Security social media post that followed an opinion piece he wrote that was published in the San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 16th about his three day detainment.

The op-ed was entitled "I'm a U.S. Citizen who was wrongly arrested and held by ICE. Here's why you could be next."

The next day, on Sept. 17th Homeland Security @DHSgov wrote in part that "George Retes became violent and refused to comply with law enforcement. He challenged agents and blocked their route by refusing to move his vehicle out of the road. CBP arrested Retes for assault. U.S. citizens are NOT "wrongfully" being arrested by ICE."

The X post shared a screen shot of the opinion piece title and went on to say "These types of smears are designed to demonize and villainize our brave ICE law enforcement. This kind of garbage has led to a more than 1000 % increase in the assaults on enforcement officers."

During a News Channel interview last month Retes talked about video showing him standing next to his white car on July 10 as agents carried out a raid at Glass House Farms in Camarillo and Carpinteria.

He was on his way to work as a security guard at the gate but had not yet put on his uniform.

“I didn’t think it would be a problem. I didn’t do anything wrong. I wasn’t aggressive. I was just trying to let them know i needed to get to work. I’m not protesting. I’m not trying to get in their face" said Retes “the entire [Army] training process taught me to stay calm under pressure, so I knew not to fight back.”

Retes is now speaking out about the ICE X post.

"It is mind blowing that they would just..they would try to spin it that way and promote in their own way and try to and just try to use my story as a way to promote ICE and what they want to do, I don't know it was just crazy, to say I assaulted officers and just everything, it was insane that they would lie like that," Retes.

His lawyer, Anya Bidwell with The Institute for Justice is working pro bono and said the government is spinning what happened

Retes is suing the federal government under the Federal Tort Claims Act, alleging unconstitutional detention.

She said the case could go all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

DHS has not responded to multiple Freedom of Information Act or FOIA requests from your News Channel following our interview and prior to the X post.

Our News Channel will have more of his response tonight on the news.