Kalen Bradford sentenced to three years for felony pimping after sting operation arrest

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Kalen Bradford of Merced County has been sentenced to three years in state prison after pleading guilty to felony pimping.

On April 10, 2025, Bradford was arrested in the parking lot of a local hotel during an undercover sting operation targeting human trafficking stated the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

An undercover detective posing as a buyer met Bradford's victim and an investigation revealed that Bradford exploited and received the proceeds of her sexual exploitation detailed the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

"Combatting human trafficking is a top priority for the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office," said Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch. "These crimes rob individuals of their freedom and dignity. We will continue to pursue traffickers aggressively, protect victims, and work with our community to end this exploitation."

The joint operation conducted by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office and the team dedicated to human trafficking through the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office and their work includes proactive investigations, specialized training for prosecutors, and strong partnerships with survivor services explained the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

If you suspect someone may be a victim of trafficking, you may be the one to help save them.

"If you are a victim, you are not alone. Help is available, and there is a way out," said Senior Deputy District Attorney Chanda who prosecuted this case. "We urge anyone with information to come forward—your call could save a life."

In an emergency, call 911.

For non-emergency reports, call the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office at 805-683-2724.

Survivors of human trafficking can get help through the Victim Witness Program through the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, which has crisis support, safety planning, counseling referrals, and assistance navigating the legal process.

More help can be found through the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 where trained advocates are available 24/7 to connect survivors with services and protection.