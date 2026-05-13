Sheriff’s Office continues multi-day search for missing 72-year-old Gary Kiehl of Arroyo Grande

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – The search continues for missing 72-year-old Gary Kiehl of Arroyo Grande, last seen on Monday, May 11 at 2 p.m.

On May 12, deputies responded to a missing person report in Avila Beach after Kiehl's unoccupied vehicle was discovered at the Cave Landing parking lot shared the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, friends became worried about the 72-year-old after he failed to pickup a friend at the Grover Beach train station on Tuesday.

Kiehl stands 5 foot, 10 inches, is 180 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes detailed the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Search and Rescue team responded to the area where Kiehl's vehicle was found and searched overnight and into Wednesday as the search for the 72-year-old continues throuhg a joint operation that includes a cellular forensic team from the County Office of Emergency Services as well as San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the Harbor Patrol, and the U.S. Coast Guard explained the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Kiehl has no history of prior missing person reports, is known to enjoy walking along the cliffs of Pirates Cove, and his disappearance does not currently appear to be suspicious in nature shared the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

If you have information about his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 805-781-4550.