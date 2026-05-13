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Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Community to Meet in Santa Maria to Discuss Renaming Cesar Chavez Drive

Cesar Chavez Drive
Dave Alley/KEYT
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Published 11:46 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - A community meeting is scheduled in Santa Maria on Wednesday evening to discuss the potential name change of Cesar Chavez Drive.

Santa Maria is considering the move following recent allegations of sexual abuse that have been made against the famed labor and civil rights activist.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. at Grogan Park and will offer the community an opportunity to offer input on the potential change.

The City said that community feedback will help inform its decision-making process as staff evaluates options and next steps.

Cesar Chavez Drive is in the northwest portion of Santa Maria near Tommie Kunst Junior High School and was named in 2002 when the housing development where it is located opened.

Santa Maria has notified residents and property owners located on Cesar Chavez Drive with mailed letters to provide information regarding the proposed changes.

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Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Cesar Chavez
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Dave Alley

Dave Alley is a reporter and anchor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Dave, click here.

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