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Annual Police Procession Through Downtown Santa Maria Honors Twelve Fallen Officers

Annual Police Procession Through Downtown Santa Maria Honors Twelve Fallen Officers
Jarrod Zinn
Annual Police Procession Through Downtown Santa Maria Honors Twelve Fallen Officers
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today at 11:44 am
Published 11:53 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - A formal procession of police vehicles including a helicopter moved along Broadway in Santa Maria this morning, and a following ceremony honored twelve fallen officers.

The event takes place every year, and is a statewide tradition to honor those who have died in the line of duty.

Officials say this yearly event may be somber but it’s a vital tradition, and that it’s an honor to participate in acknowledging those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

This year, a total of twelve officers from across the state of California were honored by the procession and ceremony. 

A gun salute, multi-agency flag raising, bagpipes, a trumpeter playing Taps, a riderless horse march, and the release of a flock of doves complemented a line-up of speakers.

City leaders joined members of multiple law enforcement and response agencies including Santa Maria CHP and Fire Department, as well as Lompoc Police.

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Article Topic Follows: Community Events

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Jarrod Zinn

Jarrod is a North County Reporter for News Channel 3-12. For more about Jarrod, click here.

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