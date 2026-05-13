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Ventura County

Christopher Rodriguez of Oxnard convicted of two felony counts related to sale of methamphetamine

KEYT News
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today at 10:33 am
Published 10:55 am

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Christopher Alexander Rodriguez was convicted of two felony counts related to drug sales after almost two pounds of methamphetamine and sales paraphernalia were discovered during a search of an Oxnard home in September of 2024.

A Ventura County jury found Rodriguez guilty of possession of methamphetamine for sale and conspiracy to commit a crime as well as the following special allegations:

  • CRC 4.421(a)(10) – Crime Involved a Large Quantity of Contraband
  • CRC 4.421(a)(8) – Manner in which Crime was Carried Out Indicates Planning, Sophistication, and Professionalism
  • PC 1170.74 – Crime Involved Methamphetamine
  • H&S 11370.4(b)(1) – Punishment by Quantity
  • H&S 11370.4(b) – Substantial Involvement

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, detectives with the Ventura County Combined Agency Team began investigating narcotics trafficking by Rodriguez in September of 2024 and on September 24, 2024, investigators executed a search warrant at an Oxnard home.

Inside the garage where Rodriguez was living, detectives found approximately 765 grams of methamphetamine, three digital scales, packaging materials, and personal identifying items that belonged to Rodriguez detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

A search of the residence also resulted in the discovery of and additional 2.7 kilograms of methamphetamine, digital scales, sales sheets, and vacuum sealing equipment that allegedly belonged to co-defendant Adriell Contreras noted the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Contreras is currently in federal custody on an unrelated drug charge added the local prosecutor's office.

Detectives search Contreras' vehicle and found $5,000 in cash, cell phones, and steroid-type drugs and a search of Contreras' cell phones revealed photographs of bulk amounts of methamphetamine and text messages related to the sale of narcotics, including messages with Rodriguez about methamphetamine distribution, shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Rodriguez is currently scheduled for a sentencing hearing on June 23, 2026, where he faces up to seven years and four months in state prison shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

He remains in custody until his sentencing hearing added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

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