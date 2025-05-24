Skip to Content
Oxnard man arrested for domestic violence and firearm possession

today at 12:10 pm
Published 12:24 pm

OXNARD, Calif. – Oxnard Police Department officers arrested a 29-year-old for domestic violence and firearm possession among many other charges Friday evening.

OPD officers arrived when the 29-year-old was arguing with his 26-year-old girlfriend and the incident turned violent.

The man threatened to kill the woman and forced the woman to leave their home at the 900 block of East Channel Islands Blvd. for treatment after beating her, according to the OPD.

The 29-year-old stayed in the home with the couple's three-month-old child before an OPD SWAT team took him into custody without incident.

The man was then booked into the Ventura County Jail for kidnapping, domestic battery causing injury, assault with a deadly weapon, making criminal threats, child endangerment and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, according to the OPD.

Caleb Nguyen

