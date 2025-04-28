Santa Maria man arrested for selling cannabis to minors on social media

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office detectives arrested a 23-year-old Santa Maria man April 22 for selling marijuana to minors via social media and a weapons violation.

SBCSO officers began an investigation into the Santa Maria man at his home at the 300 block of Bunny Avenue.

There they found over 1100 THC vape pens/cartridges, 335 cannabis joins, 34 packs of THC edibles, 33 battery packs for vape pens, three pounds of cannabis flower, an unserialized handgun and nearly $38,000 in cash, according to the SBCSO.

SBCSO detectives believe that the products were bought legally, with the intent to resell them without a license by delivering them to minors via social media.

The 23-year-old was then arrested and booked at the Northern Branch Jail for the following misdemeanors and felonies:

misdemeanor, possession of marijuana for sales

misdemeanor, transportation for sales

misdemeanor, possession of a firearm without a serial number

misdemeanor, unsafe storage of firearms

felony, selling marijuana to a minor

felony, possession for sales to a minor

The Santa Maria man has since been released on bail, but the SBCSO urges parents to stay alert.

Those with information on cannabis sales can contact the SBCSO Cannabis Compliance Team.