Man arrested for stealing fire hydrant & other charges after car chase in Port Hueneme Saturday morning

PORT HUENEME, Calif. – Port Hueneme Police arrested a 33-year-old Oxnard man just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday after a car chase including a stolen fire hydrant.

The chase began after the suspect's black Chevy Escalade violated a traffic law as he crashed into an uninvolved car before stopping at the 3400 block of Kern Street, according to the PHPD.

Officers used a taser after the 33-year-old tried fleeing and he was arrested for violating his probation on auto theft, detailed the PHPD.

Further investigation revealed a stolen fire hydrant in the car as two more people fled from the scene, a man and a woman, explained the PHPD.

The 33-year-old was arrested for felony charges of vehicle evading and hit and run as well as possession of stolen property and his warrant, according to the PHPD.

He was booked into the Ventura County Main Jail and investigations continue on possession of the stolen fire hydrant, detailed the PHPD.

