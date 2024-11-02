Two men arrested in Santa Maria shooting investigation

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Police Department arrested two men after a shooting left two others injured early Friday morning.

Officers identified two suspects from Oceano, a father and son, after finding them responsible for the shooting at 12:46 a.m. Friday, according to the SMPD.

Two teens were hurt, including one in critical condition, and taken to Marian Regional Medical Center, detailed the SMPD.

That afternoon, officers entered the family's home and arrested both men, helped by evidence of the car used in the crime, explained the SMPD.

Both the father and son were booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on attempted murder charges with bail set at $2 million, according to the SMPD.

Those with information on the investigation can call Detective Santiago.