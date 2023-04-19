Two men plead not guilty to burning and stealing pride flags in Santa Ynez Valley

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. – Avi Stone Williams and Joshua Jerome Eligino pled not guilty to their charges in connection with the July 2022 theft of two pride flags and burning of one in the Santa Ynez Valley, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Both young adults pled not guilty on Wednesday to two misdemeanor counts of violations of petty theft and one misdemeanor count of damage/etc property to violate civil rights.

The DA's Office said their recommendation and sentencing is set for May 15 at the Santa Maria Department 1 with Deputy District Attorney Megan Cooper.

The young adults' pleas come at a time of various Pride related conversations.

In relation to this event which took place in the Santa Ynez Valley over the 2022 summer, the Lord Mayor of Copenhagen, Denmark sent a letter to the Mayor and City Council of Solvang on Apr. 13 "to give Santa Ynez Valley Pride and your local LGBTI+ community the full support of your City Council."

Also related to this event, in August of 2022, a local church replaced one of the Pride flags stolen from its property weeks earlier.