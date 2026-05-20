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Dos Pueblos Students Receive First ‘Believe Big’ Award for Growing Campus Food

Believe Big award goes to high school students who grow food for the Dos Pueblos campus.
Drew Wakefield
Believe Big award goes to high school students who grow food for the Dos Pueblos campus.
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Published 11:34 am

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) - The first-ever "Believe Big" award is going to Dos Pueblos High School students who have been growing food for over a year for campus meals and fellow students.

The DPHS Enviromental Club Healthy Salad Meals Program was originally funded by Dario Furlati of Ca' Dario Cucina Italiana and the Pilgrim Terrace Urban Farms.

Organizer and philanthropist Drew Wakefield is presenting a check for $2500. and urges other campuses to also grow their own food through campus gardens or the unique "tower gardens."

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