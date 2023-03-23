Skip to Content
Two charged in July 2022 thefts and burning of pride flag in Santa Ynez

Pixabay

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Avi Stone Williams and Joshua Jerome Eligino have been charged in connection with the July 2022 theft of two pride flags and burning of one in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Santa Barbara District Attorney announced Thursday that the DA has charged the two with two misdemeanor counts of petty theft and one misdemeanor count of a Violation of Civil Rights.

The SB District Attorney said his office is working "in accordance with the Victims’ Bill of Rights" and "has met with the victims and members of the community and received input on how they have been impacted by these events."

Williams and Eligino are set to be arraigned in the Santa Maria courthouse on Apr. 19.

Drew Ascione

Drew Ascione

