EXCLUSIVE: Video of burning pride flag stolen from local church in Santa Ynez Valley surfaces on social media

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, CALIF. - After a pride flag was stolen from a church in Santa Ynez Valley last week, a video of the flag lit on fire has surfaced on social media.

Priest Randall Day of the St. Marks-in-the-Valley Church in Santa Ynez Valley reported a stolen pride flag on Thursday.

Since then, a video of the flag being burned has been sighted on Snapchat.

Locals say they are disheartened after seeing the video.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the case.

