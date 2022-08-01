Skip to Content
Lifestyle
By
Published 8:57 am

EXCLUSIVE: Video of burning pride flag stolen from local church in Santa Ynez Valley surfaces on social media

SNAPCHAT

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, CALIF. - After a pride flag was stolen from a church in Santa Ynez Valley last week, a video of the flag lit on fire has surfaced on social media.

Priest Randall Day of the St. Marks-in-the-Valley Church in Santa Ynez Valley reported a stolen pride flag on Thursday.

Since then, a video of the flag being burned has been sighted on Snapchat.

Locals say they are disheartened after seeing the video.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the case.

See the full video along with responses from the community on NewsChannel 3 & 12 at 4, 5 and 6:00 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: Lifestyle
Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content