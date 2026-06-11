Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Police turn to the public for help locating missing 13-year-old Zoey Jade Navarro

KEYT News
By
today at 10:27 am
Published 10:35 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – Local police are turning to the public for help locating missing 13-year-old Zoey Jade Navarro.

The 4'-9" teen with brown hair and brown eyes was last seen on Sunday, June 7, around 11:30 a.m. wearing a black hoodie with "Las Vegas" written on it, blue jeans, and black sandals shared the Santa Maria Police Department.

Anyone with information about here whereabouts is asked to contact the local police agency at 805-928-3781 extension 2277.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.