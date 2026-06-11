Ventura Youth Surprised with FIFA World Cup Tickets in Emotional Celebration

VENTURA, Calif. – A group of Ventura County students got the surprise of a lifetime when they learned they would be attending a FIFA World Cup match at SoFi Stadium.

The announcement came during a special event at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Ventura, where students believed they were attending a routine gathering before organizers revealed the exciting news.

"You are all going to the FIFA World Cup!" organizers announced before confetti filled the room and cheers erupted from students and staff.

"When the confetti came out, they almost gave me a heart attack," said Jesús, a member of the Boys & Girls Club.

The students were selected through a partnership between the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Ventura and California Resources Corporation (CRC), which provided the tickets as a way to recognize young people who have made positive contributions to their communities.

"They were selected because of things they've done," said Simon Salem, Director of Operations for the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Ventura. "They've been contributors to the community, they've been contributors to our clubs."

For many of the students, it will be their first time attending an event of this scale.

"I've been to a couple baseball games, but never something this big," said Jocelyn. "The World Cup is crazy."

Jocelyn said she had no idea what was coming.

"They just told us I was going to be going to Johnson, and then they're like, 'Oh, you're going to the World Cup.' I'm like, 'What? This Monday?'"

Salem said watching the students react was an emotional moment.

"It's very emotional," he said. "For me to get to see that, especially because I know some of these kids really well, some of their backgrounds, what they've been through."

CRC representatives said they were thrilled to help make the experience possible.

"Oh my gosh, I was so excited," said Erin Larner, Operations Manager with California Resources Corporation. "I think I might have been more excited than the kids were."

Students received their tickets one by one as family members, staff and supporters celebrated alongside them.

"My family is a huge fan, especially my brothers and me," one student said.

Alexander, another Boys & Girls Club member, said he's looking forward to experiencing the energy of one of the world's most popular sporting events.

"A lot more chaos because there's going to be a lot of people," he said. "I'm just going to imagine my family, how we get with the game, times 400."

Dean Persinger, Vice President of CRC, said he hopes the experience leaves a lasting impact.

"Hopefully it changes your lives in some way," Persinger said. "By being there, witnessing it, really making them come together as a team and a group and camaraderie."

As the celebration continued, students counted down together and embraced the reality that they'll soon be part of one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

With tickets in hand, the countdown to kickoff has officially begun.