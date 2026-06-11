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Kick off Summer with a Country Music Festival in Ventura!

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Published 11:31 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Summer is just around the corner and to kick off the fun days under the sun, head to Downtown Ventura Plaza Park for the Boots and Brews Country Music Festival!

With great company, great beer and even better music, it's the perfect start to a new season.

The music lineup include singers Gretchen Wilson, Cole Swindell and more. Many food, beer and artisan vendors will also be at the festival.

Event Manager Michelle Telles joins your Morning News to talk about the upcoming festival.

Tickets are still available as well as parking passes. The event is Saturday, June 13th from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

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Andie Lopez Bornet

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