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La Cuesta -Alta Vista Grads Celebrate Together

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
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Published 5:59 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) High school students who chose to attend alternative education programs graduated together on June 10.

La Cuesta Continuation High School and Alta Vista Alternative High School students turned their tassels following a ceremony on the steps of the Santa Barbara County Courthouse.

Their families, friends and supporters cheered them on in the Sunken Garden.

Their instructors shared a bit about each one during the ceremony.

They said many of them persevered through life's challenges to cross the finish line.

Some of the students are heading to four year Universities, including Cal Berkeley, while others are enrolled in to Santa Barbara City College's Running Start program that helps with finances.

Alta Vista graduate Brandon Cruz hopes to study engineering at SBCC and then UCSB.

La Cuesta graduate Enrigue Jesus Placencia couldn't miss noticing his family holding a giant photo of him in the crowd.

Placencia said he got emotional once it all sunk in.

Some of the grads received giant bouquets full of money to spend or save.

The Class of 2026 took a group photo with their teachers after their graduation procession.

For more information visit https://alted.sbunified.org

Article Topic Follows: Education

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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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